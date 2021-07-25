Advertise With Us
Fridays After Five
Back On Track
Buy Local
Coronavirus Coverage
Send Us Your Pictures
Advertisement

Alzheimer’s Association building excitement for Walk To End Alzheimer’s

By Andrew Webb
Published: Jul. 24, 2021 at 10:23 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Alzheimer’s Association is kicking off its campaign for the Walk To End Alzheimer’s.

This year, the walk will be hosted at the CFA institute in Charlottesville. Registration and fundraising for the walk is now open.

The Alzheimer’s Association says it’s excited for the walk to return in person.

“The Alzheimer’s Association is back,” Walk participant Donald Giannangeli said. “We are doing our walk to end Alzheimer’s this November the 6th live and in person at this beautiful facility and we want everyone to know about it and come out and join us and support the cause.”

More information on the walk can be found here.

Copyright 2021 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Julia Devlin
New updates about missing UVA lecturer from Charlottesville
David Lapides. Photo courtesy UVA Health
UVA doctor facing child pornography charges
From left to right: Trevor Alan Kathan, Aaron Delonte Ferguson, Patrick Allen White, and Dwayne...
4 Virginia men arrested for online solicitation of minors
Julia Devlin
Remains found in Shenandoah National Park, search for UVA lecturer suspended
Marijuana
UVA doctor offers a medical perspective on using recreational marijuana

Latest News

Ramp Church holds community cookout
Ramp Church holds community cookout
Charlottesville movie theatre, Violet Crown, participates in national Cat Video Fest
Violet Crown in Charlottesville participates in Cat Video Fest
FILE
Albemarle County seeking community input on broadband access needs
Julia Devlin
Remains found in Shenandoah National Park, search for UVA lecturer suspended