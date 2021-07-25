Advertise With Us
Albemarle County seeking community input on broadband access needs

By Rachel Hirschheimer
Published: Jul. 24, 2021 at 10:18 PM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Albemarle County is asking for your help in identifying locations in the area that are underserved with broadband service.

You can let the county know if your area needs internet access by filling out this short survey.

“What we’re asking is that businesses and residential areas within Albemarle county to submit a response so we have a better idea of where they are lacking quality internet,” director of the Broadband Accessibility and Affordability Office, Michael Culp said.

This effort is all being done in partnership with Dominion Energy Virginia and Firefly Fiber Broadband.

Copyright 2021 WVIR. All rights reserved.

