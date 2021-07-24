Advertise With Us
Friday’s Valley Baseball League Scores & Highlights

Zach Levenson was tagged out on this play, but the sophomore from Seminole State went 2-for-4 with a run scored for the Generals.(wvir)
By Mike Shiers
Published: Jul. 23, 2021 at 10:44 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Generals blew open a close game with three runs in the 9th, and Waynesboro defeated Charlottesville 5-1 in their Valley Baseball League regular season finale on Friday at CHS.

The loss snaps a six-game winning streak for the Tom Sox (30-10), and also kept them from becoming the first VBL team to finish the regular season with single-digit losses since the modern era began in 1994.

Charlottesville’s only run of the game was scored on a fielder’s choice in the 1st inning.

Zach Levenson went 2-for-4 with an RBI for Waynesboro.

Staunton beat Harrisonburg 10-5 in their regular season finale, and the Braves (19-20) clinch the No. 2 seed in the VBL playoffs.

The Braves will take on Harrisonburg (19-21), while the top-seed Tom Sox welcome in Waynesboro (19-21).

The teams will Game One of a best-of-three series on Saturday at seven o’clock at Crutchfield Park.

