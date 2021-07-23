Waynesboro welcomes students back with a bash

WAYNESBORO, Va. (WHSV) - Students across the Shenandoah Valley are getting ready for the school year.

Most are hoping this year will be different than last year, and some may be experiencing school-related anxiety.

Waynesboro City Schools are ready to welcome students back to the class. (WHSV)

With hopes of remedying that, Waynesboro Public Schools is hosting a “Back to School Bash” July 25 and August 1 from 1-6 p.m. at Kate Collins Middle School. School officials hope this event will remove barriers to students and families that make the start of the year stressful.

“There are parents who are still anxious about the new school year, and this creates the opportunity to let them know things are going to be okay, and we’re going to take good care of them as a school division,” said Executive Director of Student Services Dr. Ryan Barber.

Officials say the event will have the following: haircuts, physicals and immunizations, school supplies and clothing assistance, registration aid, food, information on community providers and a lot of fun and games.

Barber says students haven’t been inside the schools for a year, so it’s going to be a hard transition. Additionally, first graders haven’t attended in-person school yet.

“Some of the students didn’t go to kindergarten, so they’re going to be starting the first grade year in a brand new place,” Barber said.

Barber says checking in with students and families before school is even more important this year.

“Getting our students and community out to see our amazing staff members and community supports that are available to them I do think is more important,” he said.

To register for the event, click here for English, and click here for Spanish.

Copyright 2021 WHSV. All rights reserved.