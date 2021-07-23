VA Tech’s James Mitchell on Mackey Award watch list

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Virginia Tech junior James Mitchell is on the preseason watch list for the John Mackey Award, which is presented to the top tight end in college football.

Mitchell made nine starts for the Hokies last season, and caught 26 passes for 435 yards and a team-high four touchdowns.

The 6-foot-3, 242 pound tight end had four rushing TD’s for Virginia Tech in 2019.

The Hokies are scheduled to open the season at home against North Carolina on Friday, September 3rd.

Copyright 2021 WVIR. All rights reserved.