UVA’s Olusegun Oluwatimi & Jelani Woods on preseason watch lists

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - University of Virginia football players Olusegun Oluwatimi and Jelani Woods were both named to college football award preseason watch lists on Friday.

Oluwatimi is on the preseason watch list for the Rimington Award, which is presented to the best center in college football.

The 6-foot-3, 310-pound senior started all ten games for Virginia in 2020, and was part of an offensive line which ranked No. 1 in the ACC and No. 12 in the nation in tackles for loss allowed (4.2).

Jelani Woods is on the preseason watch list for the John Mackey Award, which is presented to the best tight end in college football.

Woods is in his first season with the ‘Hoos.

The 6-foot-7 grad student previously made 28 starts at Oklahoma State, where he caught 31 passes for 361 yards and four touchdowns.

Virginia is scheduled to kickoff the season on September 4th at home against William & Mary.

