Advertise With Us
Fridays After Five
Back On Track
Buy Local
Coronavirus Coverage
Send Us Your Pictures
Advertisement

UVA doctor facing child pornography charges

By Isabel Cleary
Published: Jul. 23, 2021 at 4:54 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A neurologist with the University of Virginia Medical Center is facing three felony charges related to child pornography.

Dr. David Lapides was arrested Thursday, July 22. He had his first appearance in Charlottesville General District Court early Friday, July 23.

Investigators have seized electronics from Lapides’ home, and also searched through his cellphone.

According to online court records, the offenses allegedly happened in late March 2021.

UVA Medical Center says it is cooperating with the investigation, and Lapides is on unpaid administrative leave.

Lapides is currently being held without bond at Albemarle Charlottesville Regional Jail.

His attorney says Lapides has a bond hearing scheduled for July 30.

Editor’s Note: This story has been updated to reflect that Dr. Lapides is a neurologist, not a neurosurgeon.

Copyright 2021 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Julia Devlin
New updates about missing UVA lecturer from Charlottesville
From left to right: Trevor Alan Kathan, Aaron Delonte Ferguson, Patrick Allen White, and Dwayne...
4 Virginia men arrested for online solicitation of minors
Marijuana
UVA doctor offers a medical perspective on using recreational marijuana
Scene of a fatal house fire along Cherry Avenue in Charlottesville.
CFD: Cherry Ave. house fire claims 1 life, 2 others hospitalized
Dwayne Lee White. Photo courtesy Middle River Regional Jail.
ACSO: Crimora man charged with murder

Latest News

(FILE)
Charlottesville receives over 20 requests for Confederate statues
Jazzercise
Jazzercise in Charlottesville hosting free class for a good cause
Legal Aid Justice Center in Charlottesville (FILE)
LAJC offers advice as CDC’s eviction moratorium comes to an end
COVID-19 breakthrough case numbers are flat in Virginia.
VDH closely watching COVID-19 breakthrough cases