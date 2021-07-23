Tazewell Co. man accused of killing wife being treated for apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound

TAZEWELL COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - UPDATE: The Tazewell County Sheriff’s Office says the suspect, David Whitt, has been taken into custody. Warrants were obtained on Whitt for murder, malicious wounding and child endangerment regarding the incident early Friday.

Whitt was located at a home on Jewell Ridge Road, but refused to come outside to speak with officers and instead barricaded himself inside.

When Tazewell deputies, along with members of the Buchanan County Sheriff’s Office, entered the home, they found Whitt with what they said was a self-inflicted gunshot wound. He was transported by Richlands Rescue for emergency medical treatment. He was taken via Medical Flight Services to a trauma unit for care.

EARLIER: Investigators are searching for a man they say shot and killed his estranged wife in Raven early Friday morning. He is considered armed and dangerous.

36-year-old David Curtis Whitt allegedly shot and killed his 32-year-old estranged wife, Ashley, of Raven. A 33-year-old man was also shot and is being treated for gunshot wounds; investigators say he is listed as stable.

Members of the Tazewell County Sheriff’s Office and the Richlands Police Department responded early July 23 to Lot 6 Ball Road regarding a shooting. The investigation is ongoing with TCSO, Virginia State Police and the Commonwealth’s Attorneys Office.

Whitt is at large. He may be driving a 2017 white Nissan Frontier truck with Virginia tag #XAN1745.

Anyone who sees him, or has information about his whereabouts, is asked to call 911 and not approach him.

Whitt May be driving a 2017 white Nissan Frontier truck, with Virginia tag #XAN1745. (TCSO)

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.