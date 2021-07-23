Advertise With Us
Summer “Muggies” Return this Weekend. Few Storms

By Eric Pritchett
Published: Jul. 23, 2021 at 6:56 PM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Turning more humid this weekend and hot by Sunday as the wind turns more southerly. A few hit and miss storms are possible Saturday and Sunday afternoon. An approaching Summer cold front by Monday will bring a better chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms. Remaining hot even behind the front going into the middle and end of next week with mostly dry conditions.

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Mild with lows in the 60s.

Saturday: Partly sunny, hazy and more humid. Isolated showers/storms. Highs in the 80s. Lows in the muggy lower 70s.

Sunday: Hazy, hot and humid. Isolated showers/storms. Highs lower 90s. Lows lower 70s.

Monday: Partly sunny, hazy hot and humid. Scattered showers and storms developing. Highs in the 80s to 90 degrees. Lows near 70.

Tuesday: Mostly dry and hot. Highs in the lower 90s. Lows upper 60s.

Wednesday and Thursday: Mostly sunny and hot. Highs in the low to mid 90s. Lows near 70.

Friday: Partly sunny, hot. Highs low 90s.

Copyright 2021 WVIR. All rights reserved.

