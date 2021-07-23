More Humid and Hotter Soon

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - After a pleasant start to Friday, expect some hot, hazy sun. The relative humidity and dew points will still be low. No rain in sight through tonight. Great summer weather for any and all outdoor activities.

Turning more muggy this weekend. Along with hotter temperatures for Sunday. As the air turns humid, there will be a few hit and miss showers and storms. Most areas look to miss out on rain this weekend.

Tracking a weak cold front due in on Monday from the northwest. This will give us our best opportunity for a shower, downpour and thunderstorm.

Remaining hot even behind the front going into the middle and end of next week with mostly dry conditions.

Friday: Partly sunny, hazy and dry. Highs in the 80s. Light and variable breeze.

Friday night: Partly cloudy. Mild with lows in the 60s.

Saturday: Partly sunny, hazy and more humid. Isolated shower/storm. Highs in the 80s. Lows in the muggy lower 70s.

Sunday: Hazy, hot and humid. Isolated shower/storm. Highs lower 90s. Lows lower 70s.

Monday: Partly sunny, hazy and muggy with a shower and thunderstorm developing. Highs in the 80s to 90 degrees. Lows near 70.

Tuesday: Mostly dry and hot. Highs in the lower 90s. Lows upper 60s.

Wednesday and Thursday: Mostly sunny and hot. Highs in the low to mid 90s. Lows near 70.

