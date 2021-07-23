Advertise With Us
Fridays After Five
Back On Track
Buy Local
Coronavirus Coverage
Send Us Your Pictures
Advertisement

Miss Virginia 2021 to open Virginia Commonwealth Games Friday

Miss Virginia 2021 Tatum Sheppard will open the Virginia Commonwealth Games July 23.
Miss Virginia 2021 Tatum Sheppard will open the Virginia Commonwealth Games July 23.(MissVa)
By Sarah Irby
Published: Jul. 23, 2021 at 9:38 AM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Miss Virginia 2021 will continue a long-standing tradition Friday night when she opens the Virginia Commonwealth Games in Lynchburg.

Miss Virginia Tatum Sheppard will help lead athletes onto the Williams Stadium field before singing the National Anthem to officially open this year’s games at Liberty University.

“I’m excited to represent Virginia and the young people of our Commonwealth and get to see all the hard work they’ve put in,” said Sheppard. “It’s especially honoring to celebrate these athletes at my alma mater, Liberty University, and kick off the games by singing the national anthem and helping lead the parade of athletes.”

Sheppard graduated from Liberty in 2000 with a Bachelor of Fine Arts in Musical Theatre. Before being selected as Miss Virginia, she worked as a professional actor. Sheppard will compete for Miss America later this year.

Friday’s opening ceremonies will feature Antoine Craig - a blind Paralympian on Team USA Track & Field - as torch bearer. Craig, who is from Richmond, is currently qualified as an alternate for the Tokyo Paralympics running the 100m and 400m. He will compete in these events at the Commonwealth Games.

Local first responders will light the cauldron, to be followed by a fireworks display. The event will begin at 8 p.m. and is free to the public.

The Virginia Commonwealth Games is modeled after the Olympics and welcomes athletes regardless of age or skill level. Virginia Amateur Sports has been organizing the event for 32 years.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Julia Devlin
New updates about missing UVA lecturer from Charlottesville
From left to right: Trevor Alan Kathan, Aaron Delonte Ferguson, Patrick Allen White, and Dwayne...
4 Virginia men arrested for online solicitation of minors
Marijuana
UVA doctor offers a medical perspective on using recreational marijuana
Scene of a fatal house fire along Cherry Avenue in Charlottesville.
CFD: Cherry Ave. house fire claims 1 life, 2 others hospitalized
Dwayne Lee White. Photo courtesy Middle River Regional Jail.
ACSO: Crimora man charged with murder

Latest News

COVID-19 breakthrough case numbers are flat in Virginia.
VDH closely watching COVID-19 breakthrough cases
Emergency Communications Center encouraged people to use a text-to-911 service, or call...
ECC prepped for phone outage, says 911 texting service is here to stay
Virginia Main Street Program
16 towns, cities receive grants for Virginia Main Street Program
Authorities are searching for 36-year-old David Curtis Whitt, who allegedly shot and killed his...
Tazewell Co. man accused of killing wife being treated for apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound