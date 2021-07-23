LAJC offers advice as CDC’s eviction moratorium comes to an end

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The eviction moratorium is coming to an end, and that means a lot of people who are behind on rent may be getting a notice from the sheriff’s office soon. However, there are ways to buy more time before being forced to leave.

After July 31, some people may get papers delivered to them from the sheriff’s office if they’re behind on rent.

“Once we serve them, that means they have a court date. They have to appear in court, and then if they are disputing the claims then the judge will set a trial date,” Charlottesville City Sherriff’s Office Chief Deputy William Marshall said.

Going to court is where you can assert your rights.

“A tenant under state law can go into court and say I’ve lost income due to COVID and get a 60 day extension on their court case,” Brenda Castañeda with the Legal Aid Justice Center said.

Castañeda says you have to show proof if you lost income due to the coronavirus: “Whether it’s a note from your employer or a pay stub, anything like that, then at that point the court should set out a hearing for 60 days,” she said.

You can also apply for rent relief.

“They can still apply to the state rent relief program and ask for their back rent and future rent to get paid for a certain amount of time if they lost income due to COVID” Castañeda said.

Marshall says it’s important to stay calm if you’re handed papers.

“This is the initial step, don’t panic, don’t freak out, don’t shoot the messenger, just take the paperwork and if you want legal counsel, call legal aid,” Marshall said.

If you need help with rent relief, you can call the Legal Aid Justice Center’s office at (434) 977-0553.

