Jazzercise in Charlottesville hosting free class for a good cause

By Rachel Hirschheimer
Published: Jul. 23, 2021 at 4:39 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - If you’re looking to exercise for a cause, Saturday morning if your chance.

Jazzercise in Charlottesville will be hosting a free exercise class at 8:30a.m. Saturday, July 24. The event will help support ReadyKids.

Jazzercise is asking everyone who shows up for the fitness class to bring school supplies. They will all be donated to the nonprofit.

”So the class will be a 45 minute class, so it will be offered in the studio and online. It will be our interval fusion format,” owner Krista Varanyak said.

If you want to get in on the dancing action Saturday, all you have to do is show up to the studio on Allied Street. You do not need to register in advance.

