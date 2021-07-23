Hokies expecting big things from QB Braxton Burmeister

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Virginia Tech football team lost half of its quarterback room this offseason, with Hendon Hooker transferring to Tennessee, and Quincy Patterson heading to North Dakota State.

Braxton Burmeister is expected to be the starting quarterback, almost by default, but the Hokies have high expectations for the former transfer from Oregon.

Virginia Tech led the ACC in rushing last season, at more than 240-yards per game.

Running back Khalil Herbert ran for almost 12-hundred yards, but he’s moved on to the NFL, and the Hokies will be looking to the quarterback position for explosive plays this year.

“Braxton is, he’ll probably get mad at me for saying this, but he’s probably one of the top 3-or-4 athletes on the entire team,” says head coach Justin Fuente. “He’d probably says 1-or-2, but I’m going to say 3-or-4.”

Burmeister was fifth on the team in rushing last season, with 182-yards, but his arm will be the focal point this year.

“Braxton is an accomplished thrower of the ball,” says Fuente. “I feel better about that part of it, than I have in some time.”

Burmeister says, “We throw a lot of timing routes, a lot of quick outs, and 10-yard outs. Feeling comfortable to really rip those outs, and throw them hard, and being on time with the guys.”

Virginia Tech returns the bulk of its wide receiver corps this season, and a full spring practice helped the pass catchers build chemistry with the former four-star recruit.

Junior tight end James Mitchell says, “Really building that trust in one another, on those crucial third downs, that he can trust me that I’m going to make that play, and I’m going to trust him to make that throw.”

“It really makes my job easy,” says Burmeister, “passing them the ball, and I think that’s gonna help our offense a lot.”

Copyright 2021 WVIR. All rights reserved.