Habitat for Humanity’s Southwood Community accepting applications for homeowners

ALBEMARLE Co., Va. (WVIR) - Next month, the Southwood Community is accepting its newest group of homebuyers. On Thursday night, it shared how you can become a part of its next class -- as applications will open up in September.

The Habitat for Humanity project is turning the trailer park into affordable housing units. The top priority will be given to those who currently live in Southwood.

This is designed to give families a chance to provide a promising future in their home area.

“Here in Southwood what you’ll find is that many of the households here are owners of their trailers, so that’s something that has always been really important to them as an investment for their family for future generations,” said Annie Borgeson with Habitat for Humanity.

Borgeson says if you’re interested, you should reach out to the community engagement office at Southwood, where they’ll walk you through an application.

