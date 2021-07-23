Advertise With Us
Fridays After Five
Back On Track
Buy Local
Coronavirus Coverage
Send Us Your Pictures
Advertisement

Habitat for Humanity’s Southwood Community accepting applications for homeowners

By Max Marcilla
Published: Jul. 22, 2021 at 10:32 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALBEMARLE Co., Va. (WVIR) - Next month, the Southwood Community is accepting its newest group of homebuyers. On Thursday night, it shared how you can become a part of its next class -- as applications will open up in September.

The Habitat for Humanity project is turning the trailer park into affordable housing units. The top priority will be given to those who currently live in Southwood.

This is designed to give families a chance to provide a promising future in their home area.

“Here in Southwood what you’ll find is that many of the households here are owners of their trailers, so that’s something that has always been really important to them as an investment for their family for future generations,” said Annie Borgeson with Habitat for Humanity.

Borgeson says if you’re interested, you should reach out to the community engagement office at Southwood, where they’ll walk you through an application.

Copyright 2021 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Julia Devlin
New updates about missing UVA lecturer from Charlottesville
Marijuana
UVA doctor offers a medical perspective on using recreational marijuana
Scene of a fatal house fire along Cherry Avenue in Charlottesville.
CFD: Cherry Ave. house fire claims 1 life, 2 others hospitalized
Virginia's Ty Jerome (11) reacts after shooting a 3-point basket during the first half in the...
Former UVA star Ty Jerome enjoying life as NBA veteran
Dwayne Lee White. Photo courtesy Middle River Regional Jail.
ACSO: Crimora man charged with murder

Latest News

Albemarle, Charlottesville schools discuss masking policies as state offers guidance
Albemarle, Charlottesville schools discuss masking policies as state offers guidance
Habitat for Humanity’s Southwood Community accepting applications for homeowners
Habitat for Humanity’s Southwood Community accepting applications for homeowners
A student wears a mask in school.
Albemarle, Charlottesville schools discuss masking policies as state offers guidance
Stage Lights
Open auditions for “The O’Malley Gambit”