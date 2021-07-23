ECC prepped for phone outage, says 911 texting service is here to stay

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - There are new developments in the 911 outages that affected many parts of central Virginia throughout Thursday, July 22.

The Emergency Communications Center (ECC) - which covers Charlottesville, Albemarle County, and the University of Virginia - says it was notified of the issue around 10 a.m. and had intermittent service until around 5 p.m.

“I’m not aware of any specific detriments, but I do know there were community members having to do different things to get public service assistance,” ECC Executive Director Sonny Saxon said.

ECC worked Thursday to share alternative phone lines for people who could not access the 911 service line. It also encouraged people to text 911.

Our region is experiencing intermittent phone issues. Telephone carriers are investigating the cause. Having an emergency? Call 911 if you can, text 911 if you cannot. Keep trying if your call is not answered. For text messages to 911 include address and nature of your emergency. — Cville-UVA-ALB ECC (@CommEmerg) July 22, 2021

Saxon says the center was prepared to handle the situation.

“We’re always mindful of the need to have alternate methods and back-ups to our primary systems. In this event, particularly though, we continued to receive landline calls and the text-to-911 service remained operational,” Saxon said. “So even though the service outage is behind us, the text-to-911 service is here to stay.”

ECC worked with other public safety partners to field calls and help people in need. Saxon said the center can estimate 911 call volumes based on time and day, noting that there were fewer calls than expected.

Saxon said while the Emergency Communications Center has not received specific details for the cause of the outage, ECC leaders were told it was due to a cut fiber line.

