Advertise With Us
Fridays After Five
Back On Track
Buy Local
Coronavirus Coverage
Send Us Your Pictures
Advertisement

Charlottesville City Schools’ healthy meals earn state honors

By Madison McNamee
Published: Jul. 23, 2021 at 7:05 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Homemade meals and fresh produce can now be found in Charlottesville schools’ cafeterias.

Charlottesville City Schools (CCS) has earned state honors for meals during the coronavirus pandemic.

“We’re actually tasting items that they picked out, we cook them, allow them to taste them, and then on our menus in the fall it’s going to say student choice on the menu,” Nutrition Coordinator Carlton Jones said. “So they have selected some healthy options, and we’re working with them and I really feel that that’s one of the best ways to have more students eat, is by having student input.”

Student help comes from Food Cultivate Charlottesville.

“We have food interns that we’ve been speaking with. Right now, we’re doing food tastings with the interns and they’re actually sampling items, items getting added to the menu,” Jones said.

The food they are sampling is all homemade.

“Those are scratch made items, yes,” Jones said. “Nothing prepared for those items. and that was one of the things for the award that we highlighted, that we were working with those students.”

“The movement around healthy food has been going on for a while and is something that I just hope to continue gaining momentum,” Kim Powell with CCS said. “The efforts to continue feeding students healthy school meals during the pandemic, we mobilized in less than a week to do that.”

During the pandemic, CCS provided free lunches to students through bus routes.

“These buses would go on different routes throughout the community. Stop and walk up, grab a meal, and you know we did it every day since,” Jones said.

All CCS student lunches this year will still be free. Students can show up to the cafeteria, pick up their homemade meal, and leave without paying.

Copyright 2021 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Julia Devlin
New updates about missing UVA lecturer from Charlottesville
From left to right: Trevor Alan Kathan, Aaron Delonte Ferguson, Patrick Allen White, and Dwayne...
4 Virginia men arrested for online solicitation of minors
Marijuana
UVA doctor offers a medical perspective on using recreational marijuana
Scene of a fatal house fire along Cherry Avenue in Charlottesville.
CFD: Cherry Ave. house fire claims 1 life, 2 others hospitalized
Dwayne Lee White. Photo courtesy Middle River Regional Jail.
ACSO: Crimora man charged with murder

Latest News

The "Hungry Norman" eggs benedict being prepared at Bluegrass Grill and Bakery in Nelson County.
Devils Backbone Brewing Company welcomes Bluegrass Grill and Bakery pop-up location
UVA Medical Center
UVA doctor updates those in Charlottesville on Delta and Lambda variants
Waynesboro City Schools are ready to welcome students back to the class.
Waynesboro welcomes students back with a bash
A guest visits with cats at the Shenandoah Valley Animal Services Center on Friday, July 23....
Shenandoah Valley Animal Service Center faces overcrowding