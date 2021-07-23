Another Nice Day Friday. Humidity and a Few Storms Return this Weekend

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Pleasant conditions for late July, thanks to a push of drier and somewhat cooler air. A northerly wind flow, has also pushed the thickest haze and smoke in the upper atmosphere to the south. The sky will still appear hazy, but not as bad as recent days.

Turning muggy this weekend as the wind turns more southerly. A few hit and miss storms possible Saturday and Sunday afternoon. We may have a better chance for a showers and thunderstorms early next week with a cold front approaching.

Another building Heat Wave as well, high temperatures will reach the 90s again Sunday into next week.

Tonight: Partly cloudy and comfortable overnight. Lows upper 50s to low 60s. Wind near calm.

Friday: Hazy, hot sun, still dry with highs in the 80s. Dry Friday evening for Fridays After Five. Temperatures in the 80s. Lows in the 60s.

Saturday: Turning more humid and partly sunny. Isolated shower/storm possible in the afternoon and evening. Highs upper 80s. Lows upper 60s.

Sunday: Partly sunny and muggy. Isolated shower/storm possible in the afternoon and evening. Highs in the lower 90s. Lows lower 70s.

Monday and Tuesday: Hazy, hot and humid with a scattered shower and thunderstorm developing. Highs lower 90s. Lows upper 60s to lower 70s.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, hot. Highs lower 90s. Lows upper 60s.

Thursday: Mostly sunny, hot. Highs low 90s.

Copyright 2021 WVIR. All rights reserved.