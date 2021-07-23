Advertise With Us
Fridays After Five
Back On Track
Buy Local
Coronavirus Coverage
Send Us Your Pictures
Advertisement

ACC continues to formulate COVID-19 policies ahead of 2021 season

ACC Commissioner Jim Phillips speaks at the opening day of ACC Kickoff.
ACC Commissioner Jim Phillips speaks at the opening day of ACC Kickoff.(Ryan Kelly | WCTV)
By Mike Shiers
Published: Jul. 23, 2021 at 6:41 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The start of the college football season is a little more than a month away, and conferences across the nation are still trying to figure out their plans regarding the ongoing presence of COVID-19.

When the ACC met for its annual Football Kickoff Media Event this week, many of the questions were about medical policies and vaccinations.

Many of the solutions come from lessons learned in 2020.

Playing football in a pandemic proved to be just as tough as it sounded last season.

Virginia Tech had numerous players miss time, especially in the beginning of the season.

“I think we were just holding on last year,” says Hokies’ head coach Justin Fuente. “Our mission was to find a way to play.”

ACC commissioner Jim Phillips says the league is encouraging its programs to get vaccinated.

“There’s no question that there’ll be a higher probability to play, for student athletes, if they’re vaccinated,” says Phillips. “You can just sense it, and see it, and feel it, and our policies are going in that direction.”

Phillips says the conference has not finalized its policies and regulations for the upcoming season, as they’re working with legislation across ten different states.

“We have seven institutions where it’s mandated, to be a student on campus, you have to get vaccinated,” says Phillips, “and it’s not just split, according to what you may believe, between publics and privates.”

Both Virginia and Virginia Tech are mandating the entire student body to be vaccinated before returning to school in the fall, with ‘medical’ and ‘religious’ the only exemptions.

UVA head coach Bronco Mendenhall says, “We don’t make those decisions, the university does. Every player on my team, that’s 100-percent, has either been vaccinated, or granted the exemption.”

Many football games were rescheduled last year, when COVID cases proved problematic.

This season if a team doesn’t have enough players to play, many conferences are leaning towards declaring the contest a ‘forfeit.’

Copyright 2021 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Julia Devlin
New updates about missing UVA lecturer from Charlottesville
From left to right: Trevor Alan Kathan, Aaron Delonte Ferguson, Patrick Allen White, and Dwayne...
4 Virginia men arrested for online solicitation of minors
Marijuana
UVA doctor offers a medical perspective on using recreational marijuana
Scene of a fatal house fire along Cherry Avenue in Charlottesville.
CFD: Cherry Ave. house fire claims 1 life, 2 others hospitalized
Dwayne Lee White. Photo courtesy Middle River Regional Jail.
ACSO: Crimora man charged with murder

Latest News

Virginia Tech junior tight end James Mitchell
VA Tech’s James Mitchell on Mackey Award watch list
UVA tight end Jelani Woods
UVA’s Olusegun Oluwatimi & Jelani Woods on preseason watch lists
Virginia Tech quarterback Braxton Burmeister
Hokies expecting big things from QB Braxton Burmeister
UVA senior receiver Billy Kemp IV had 67 receptions in 2020.
UVA’s Billy Kemp IV on Biletnikoff Award Watch List