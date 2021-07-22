You gotta love it

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -High pressure is building from the north, resulting in a cooler and less humid air mass. We’ll see a fair amount of sunshine for the next couple of days. Meanwhile, our dry stretch of weather will continue until the weekend. It won’t be a wash out but Saturday and Sunday will feature a chance for scattered showers and storms. Temperatures and humidity will begin to rise Sunday into the start of next week. Have a great and safe day !

Today: Partly sunny, & pleasant, High: mid 80s

Tonight: Partly cloudy & cool, Low: low 60s

Friday: Partly sunny, High: mid 80s...Low: mid 60s

Saturday: Partly sunny, scattered showers, High: mid 80s...Low: upper 60s

Sunday: Partly sunny, showers & storms, High: low 90s...Low: low 70s

Monday: Partly sunny, showers & storms, High: around 90...Low: upper 60s

Tuesday: Partly sunny, showers & storms, High: around 90...Low: upper 60s

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, High: low 90s...Low: mid 60s

