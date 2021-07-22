WPD investigates catalytic converter theft
Published: Jul. 22, 2021 at 11:15 AM EDT
WAYNESBORO, Va. (WHSV) - The Waynesboro Police Department is asking if anyone has seen this vehicle or the owner in this photo.
Anyone with information is asked to please get in touch with WPD at (540) 942-6675 or Crime Stoppers at (800) 322-2017.
This vehicle was involved in a recent catalytic converter theft from a local vehicle. This case is currently being investigated.
