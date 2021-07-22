Advertise With Us
Fridays After Five
Back On Track
Buy Local
Coronavirus Coverage
Send Us Your Pictures
Advertisement

WPD investigates catalytic converter theft

By WHSV Newsroom
Published: Jul. 22, 2021 at 11:15 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAYNESBORO, Va. (WHSV) - The Waynesboro Police Department is asking if anyone has seen this vehicle or the owner in this photo.

Anyone with information on the owner or the vehicle is asked to contact WPD.
Anyone with information on the owner or the vehicle is asked to contact WPD.(Source: Waynesboro Police Department (WHSV))

Anyone with information is asked to please get in touch with WPD at (540) 942-6675 or Crime Stoppers at (800) 322-2017.  

This vehicle was involved in a recent catalytic converter theft from a local vehicle. This case is currently being investigated.

Anyone with information on this vehicle is asked to contact WPD.
Anyone with information on this vehicle is asked to contact WPD.(Source: Waynesboro Police Department (WHSV))

Copyright 2021 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Julia Devlin
New updates about missing UVA lecturer from Charlottesville
Marijuana
UVA doctor offers a medical perspective on using recreational marijuana
Virginia's Ty Jerome (11) reacts after shooting a 3-point basket during the first half in the...
Former UVA star Ty Jerome enjoying life as NBA veteran
Scene of a fatal house fire along Cherry Avenue in Charlottesville.
CFD: Cherry Ave. house fire claims 1 life, 2 others hospitalized
(FILE)
Lender purchases Fashion Square

Latest News

Some 911 service back after fiber cut causes outages in multiple Virginia localities
Scene of a fatal house fire along Cherry Avenue in Charlottesville.
Second victim dies from Cherry Ave. fire
FILE. Gambling at a casino slot machine.
Virginia lottery board approves casino regulations
From left to right: Trevor Alan Kathan, Aaron Delonte Ferguson, Patrick Allen White, and Dwayne...
4 Virginia men arrested for online solicitation of minors