Virginia to receive $530 million from opioid settlement

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Virginia is set to get more than $500 million from three opioid distribution companies and Johnson & Johnson.

Most of that money will go to the Opioid Abatement Authority, which was created by the General Assembly earlier this year to manage funds from settlements like these.

Some of that money will go to the Blue Ridge Health District, where overdose deaths are on the rise.

“Overdose rates were starting to go down, emergency department visits for overdose started to go down, really, for the last couple of years. Then in 2020, spiked with the pandemic,” Rebecca Kendall with Region Ten said. “We know that we’re not through the woods with getting people the treatment that they need.”

The money will be paid out over the course of three years in the case of Johnson & Johnson, and 18 years for the the three distributors.

