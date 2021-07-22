Advertise With Us
Fridays After Five
Back On Track
Buy Local
Coronavirus Coverage
Send Us Your Pictures
Advertisement

Virginia lottery board approves casino regulations

FILE. Gambling at a casino slot machine.
FILE. Gambling at a casino slot machine.(WLUC)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 22, 2021 at 12:52 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — The Virginia Lottery Board has approved a set of proposed regulations to govern the state’s fledging casino gambling industry. The Virginia Lottery announced the development Wednesday.

The proposed regulations now go to Gov. Ralph Northam for his sign-off, after which there will be a public comment period, leading up to final approval by the lottery board.

Virginia lawmakers opened the door to casino gambling last year, approving legislation to allow developers to build five large casinos around the state in what supporters promised would be a dramatic economic boost to struggling areas.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Julia Devlin
New updates about missing UVA lecturer from Charlottesville
Marijuana
UVA doctor offers a medical perspective on using recreational marijuana
Virginia's Ty Jerome (11) reacts after shooting a 3-point basket during the first half in the...
Former UVA star Ty Jerome enjoying life as NBA veteran
Scene of a fatal house fire along Cherry Avenue in Charlottesville.
CFD: Cherry Ave. house fire claims 1 life, 2 others hospitalized
(FILE)
Lender purchases Fashion Square

Latest News

Some 911 service back after fiber cut causes outages in multiple Virginia localities
Scene of a fatal house fire along Cherry Avenue in Charlottesville.
Second victim dies from Cherry Ave. fire
From left to right: Trevor Alan Kathan, Aaron Delonte Ferguson, Patrick Allen White, and Dwayne...
4 Virginia men arrested for online solicitation of minors
Anyone with information on this vehicle is asked to contact WPD.
WPD investigates catalytic converter theft