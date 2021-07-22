Virginia Dept. of Health updates Lake Anna advisory

RICHMOND, Va. (WVIR) - The Virginia Department of Health has expanded its algae warning for Lake Anna.

The North Anna Upper and Middle branches in addition to the Upper Pamunkey branch are under advisory.

The harmful algae is from cyanobacteria blooms.

“Usually when we have a bloom, you’ll see a color change on the water and sometimes you’ll see something that looks kind of like scum floating on the water surface that can look like someone has spilled blue green paint on the surface and can be clumpy,” Waterborne Hazards Program Coordinator for the Virginia Department of Health Margaret Smigo said.

VDH says if contact with the water cannot be avoided rinse off with fresh water immediately.

If you are experiencing symptoms after swimming in the lake you can call the harmful algal bloom hotline at 1-888-238-6154.

