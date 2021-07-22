Advertise With Us
Fridays After Five
Back On Track
Buy Local
Coronavirus Coverage
Send Us Your Pictures
Advertisement

Virginia adds to its list of school-required vaccines

(FILE)
(FILE)(Pixabay)
By Isabel Cleary
Published: Jul. 22, 2021 at 3:32 PM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Virginia added new vaccine requirements for students entering kindergarten, seventh grade and twelfth grade this fall. Students need these shots in order to attend class.

Kindergarteners must have two doses of the Hepatitis A vaccine, while seventh graders must have their first dose of the meningococcal meningitis vaccine.

“These are pretty hard requirements, we don’t get a grace period on those,” Charlottesville City Schools Interim Director of Student Services and Human Relations Beth Baptist said.

Students going into twelfth grade also must have their updated meningococcal vaccine.

“If a student had their first shot, and many students have prior to age 16, they have to have a second one once they’re 16 and going into twelfth grade,” Baptist said.

If students have not had this vaccine, then they only need one dose.

“It is a requirement to have at least one prior to going into twelfth grade,” Baptist said.

Twelfth graders also need an HPV vaccine, but parents can opt them out of this one.

Students can prove they have these vaccines, as well as past year’s requirements, with their record or through the VIST system. School nurses have access to this system.

“We do encourage parents to go ahead and try to get all of these vaccines now that we’re five weeks away from the opening of school,” Baptist said. “If you wait till the last minute, while all the other schools are also trying to get them for the students, that will be harder.”

The Blue Ridge Health District is offering a vaccine clinic for rising Charlottesville seventh and twelfth graders by appointment only on August 11.

Copyright 2021 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Julia Devlin
New updates about missing UVA lecturer from Charlottesville
Marijuana
UVA doctor offers a medical perspective on using recreational marijuana
Virginia's Ty Jerome (11) reacts after shooting a 3-point basket during the first half in the...
Former UVA star Ty Jerome enjoying life as NBA veteran
Scene of a fatal house fire along Cherry Avenue in Charlottesville.
CFD: Cherry Ave. house fire claims 1 life, 2 others hospitalized
Dwayne Lee White. Photo courtesy Middle River Regional Jail.
ACSO: Crimora man charged with murder

Latest News

Bama Works (FILE)
Bama Works Fund granting $743K to 125 nonprofits
The University of Virginia School of Medicine (FILE)
UVA discovery could lead to new epilepsy treatment
The Governor says he’s not concerned about the potential patchwork of local policies on who...
Virginia governor defending state’s guidelines for return to classroom
gavel
N. Carolina man sentenced for soliciting photos of minors in Virginia