UVA’s Billy Kemp IV on Biletnikoff Award Watch List

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Virginia wide receiver Billy Kemp IV is on the preseason watch list for the Biletnikoff Award, which is presented to the most outstanding receiver in college football.

Kemp led the Cavaliers in receiving last year, with 67 catches for 644 yards.

His 67 receptions in 2020 were more than every other returning-player on the roster combined, and it was the 9th highest total in the nation.

The 5-foot-9 rising senior caught ten passes against both Clemson and NC State, and became just the 5th player in program history to accomplish the feat twice in the same season.

Virginia opens the season at home against William & Mary on September 4th.

