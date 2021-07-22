Advertise With Us
UVA discovery could lead to new epilepsy treatment

The University of Virginia School of Medicine (FILE)
By Isabel Cleary
Published: Jul. 22, 2021 at 3:12 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The University of Virginia School of Medicine says it has discovered a process that will hopefully lead to new treatments for seizure-related brain injuries.

Doctor Ukpong Eyo says he discovered a brain repair process when a meeting ran over. He ended up looking at the brain about five hours after a seizure.

“What we found, remarkably, was that these neurons that had the immune cells wrapped around them, they were not injured anymore,” Eyo said.

This discovery points epilepsy treatment in a promising direction, but more research is needed to fill in the gaps. The study brings together research from all across the world, which Eyo says is a testament to the beauty of science.

