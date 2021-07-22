Tom Sox top Generals 3-2 in regular season road finale

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Tom Sox went on the road to defeat Waynesboro 3-2 in their final road game of the Valley Baseball League regular season.

Trailing 2-1 in the top of the 5th inning, Charlottesville took advantage of two errors by the Generals, to tie the game, and then take the lead.

The Sox bullpen did not allow Waynesboro a chance to answer, and they won their 6th game in a row.

Eddie Eisert doubled home Garrett Spikes to score the first run of the game for Charlottesville in the top of the 4th inning, and the Generals answered with a 2-run home run by Brandon Pimentel in the bottom of the inning.

The Tom Sox will host the Generals in the regular season finale for both teams on Friday at seven o’clock.

