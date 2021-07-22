Advertise With Us
Fridays After Five
Back On Track
Buy Local
Coronavirus Coverage
Send Us Your Pictures
Advertisement

Staunton announces pride festival for October

By Kayla Brooks
Published: Jul. 22, 2021 at 5:41 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - Even though June is over, some event organizers are still ready to celebrate pride.

In-person pride events have been on hold since the pandemic began.

Staunton's last pride festival was in 2018. Now, they're gearing up for another.
Staunton's last pride festival was in 2018. Now, they're gearing up for another.(WHSV)

Staunton Pride event organizers announced they’ll celebrate on Saturday, October 2 at Gypsy Hill Park from noon until 6 p.m. There will also be a drag show that night from 8-10 p.m.

Since the pandemic, they’ve hosted only virtual and small-scale events, according to event director, AnhThu Nguyen. Nguyen says it was very important for the local LGBTQ community to keep in touch.

“What was really important for the leadership was for us to find ways for us to still support our community and find ways to stay connected,” said Nguyen.

Through all the smaller events, they knew they would plan a large festival when it was safe. Because of all the planning, she said they have “a lot of momentum going into the fall event.”

Between the pandemic and recent policy changes affecting the LGBTQ community, the group agreed events were very important this year.

“Our community has been witness to some really harmful rhetoric and harmful policies in the last few years,” she said. “This year’s really important for us to be visible and to celebrate and to kind of center our resilience as a community and our joy.”

Nguyen says she’s attended a pride event every year since she came out in her 20s, so not having pride festivals has been very sad.

“It’s been a very big part of my path and my journey,” she said.

She adds there will be a beer garden, a vendor market and live music at the event.

Copyright 2021 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Julia Devlin
New updates about missing UVA lecturer from Charlottesville
Marijuana
UVA doctor offers a medical perspective on using recreational marijuana
Virginia's Ty Jerome (11) reacts after shooting a 3-point basket during the first half in the...
Former UVA star Ty Jerome enjoying life as NBA veteran
Scene of a fatal house fire along Cherry Avenue in Charlottesville.
CFD: Cherry Ave. house fire claims 1 life, 2 others hospitalized
Dwayne Lee White. Photo courtesy Middle River Regional Jail.
ACSO: Crimora man charged with murder

Latest News

Each case can power up to five lightbulbs and has a USB drive to charge electrical devices.
High school students from around the Valley create ‘Solar Suitcases’ to send across the world
(FILE)
Virginia adds to its list of school-required vaccines
Bama Works (FILE)
Bama Works Fund granting $743K to 125 nonprofits
The University of Virginia School of Medicine (FILE)
UVA discovery could lead to new epilepsy treatment