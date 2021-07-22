Advertise With Us
Second victim dies from Cherry Ave. fire

Scene of a fatal house fire along Cherry Avenue in Charlottesville.
Scene of a fatal house fire along Cherry Avenue in Charlottesville.(WVIR)
By NBC29 Newsroom
Published: Jul. 22, 2021 at 1:00 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Charlottesville Fire Department says a second person has died in connection with a house fire on Cherry Avenue.

CFD says firefighters were called to the 1000 block of Cherry Ave. around 2:30 a.m. Wednesday, July 21. Crews entered the burning home and rescued one person trapped inside. Two other people had gotten out, and all three were immediately transported to the University of Virginia Medical Center.

One person died shortly after arriving at the hospital.

The third person from Wednesday’s fire remains hospitalized. Officials did provide an update on that person’s condition.

Authorities have not yet released the names of the three people.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

RELATED: CFD: Cherry Ave. house fire claims 1 life, 2 others hospitalized

