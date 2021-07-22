Advertise With Us
Piedmont Environmental Council leading charge to identify undocumented burial sites

By Riley Wyant
Published: Jul. 22, 2021 at 6:38 PM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - The Piedmont Environmental Council is leading the charge on trying to document hidden history.

The nonprofit conservation group is trying to identify undocumented burial sites because the destruction or loss of any cemetery often means community and familial ties being lost forever.

“If we want to protect this history, we want to be able to tell a full inclusive tale, I would say that it’s going to be dependent on the citizenry and the residents of Virginia. You’re bringing those resources to the table making sure that people are aware that they are there,” Dan Holmes of the Piedmont Environmental Council said.

Click here to contact PECVA if you think there are any historical structures or unmarked graves on your property.

