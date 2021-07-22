Open auditions for “The O’Malley Gambit”

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - If you have a love for the stage, it could be your time to shine. Open auditions are coming to the Charlottesville area.

The Charlottesville Playwrights Collection and Belmont Arts Collaborative are partnering up to produce “The O’Malley Gambit.”

People are invited to come out and audition Sunday, July 25 and Monday, July 26.

“The Belmont Arts Collaborative is a performance and rehearsal and educational space that rents space to organizations that don’t have a physical home that need a space to make their art, and that’s something that was sorely needed in Charlottesville,” said playwright Kate Monaghan.

Click here to learn more about auditioning.

Copyright 2021 WVIR. All rights reserved.