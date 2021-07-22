Advertise With Us
N. Carolina man sentenced for soliciting photos of minors in Virginia

By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 22, 2021 at 2:15 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
ABINGDON, Va. (AP) — Federal authorities say a North Carolina man who used social media to solicit minors in Virginia to send him sexually explicit photographs and videos in exchange for gifts has been sentenced to more than 17 years in prison.

A news release from the U.S. Department of Justice says court documents show 41-year-old Jason Kelly Inman of Mount Airy, North Carolina, used Snapchat to solicit minor victims living in Grayson County, Virginia.

The documents say Inman, who was sentenced on Wednesday, targeted at least four teenage boys who lived in Galax, Virginia.

