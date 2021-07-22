Advertise With Us
Fridays After Five
Back On Track
Buy Local
Coronavirus Coverage
Send Us Your Pictures
Advertisement

Mary Baldwin asks students to submit vaccination status

By Kayla Brooks
Published: Jul. 22, 2021 at 5:58 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - As COVID-19 cases rise again locally, schools are faced with big decisions regarding the school year.

Summer break is drawing to a close, and universities are making announcements about what they want from their students regarding vaccines, masks and social distancing.

Mary Baldwin is ready to have students back for the school year. (WHSV)
Mary Baldwin is ready to have students back for the school year. (WHSV)(WHSV)

Mary Baldwin University students are required to be vaccinated and must submit proof of their vaccination status by Friday, July 23, but school officials say they’re being flexible with the confirmation.

“Having a vaccination rate on our campus where people can be back to normal is what we’re really after,” said Deborah Greubel, the Chief Health Officer at Mary Baldwin.

She says she’s looking forward to the new normal.

“Last year, everybody was masked, socially distanced. We were worried about infection rates, we were worried about people being sick,” she said.

After over a year of strict health guidelines, Mary Baldwin leaders are gearing up to have students back.

“We’re looking so forward to having people back in classrooms, unmasked and back to a normal that we haven’t seen in over a year,” said Greubel.

They agree the best way to do that is to require vaccinations among on-campus students, staff and faculty. Campus community members can apply for an medical or religious exemption if one applies to them. Those who are vaccinated won’t have to wear a mask.

“We’re trying to get to great point where we know the majority of people on our campus are vaccinated so we can keep everyone safe,” said Greubel.

Students have been asked to submit their vaccination cards by scanning them. So far, Greubel says that process has gone well, and although some have struggled with the technology of it, compliance hasn’t been a problem.

“They want to be out participating in all the activities they can participate in on a college campus, so they’re very excited to come back,” said Greubel.

Though Friday is the official due date, Greubel says they’ll be lenient with students. “I know the compliance is higher than the scanning.”

School is set to begin August 30.

Copyright 2021 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Julia Devlin
New updates about missing UVA lecturer from Charlottesville
Marijuana
UVA doctor offers a medical perspective on using recreational marijuana
Scene of a fatal house fire along Cherry Avenue in Charlottesville.
CFD: Cherry Ave. house fire claims 1 life, 2 others hospitalized
Virginia's Ty Jerome (11) reacts after shooting a 3-point basket during the first half in the...
Former UVA star Ty Jerome enjoying life as NBA veteran
Dwayne Lee White. Photo courtesy Middle River Regional Jail.
ACSO: Crimora man charged with murder

Latest News

Stage Lights
Open auditions for “The O’Malley Gambit”
Cemetery
Piedmont Environmental Council leading charge to identify undocumented burial sites
The space where the Downtown Grille used to be is vacant on the mall.
What’s going on inside seemingly vacant spots on Charlottesville’s Downtown Mall?
Opioids are causing a crisis in the country, and in Virginia
Virginia to receive $530 million from opioid settlement
For both Rockingham and Harrisonburg, masks would be required for students in elementary school...
Harrisonburg and Rockingham County schools likely to require masks in school this fall