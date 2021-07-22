Advertise With Us
Less Hot and Humid

More Muggy by Weekend
By Josh Fitzpatrick
Published: Jul. 22, 2021 at 10:31 AM EDT|Updated: Jul. 22, 2021 at 12:27 PM EDT
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A cold front continues to shift south of the region today. A drier northerly wind flow will keep area less hot and humid through Friday. It has also pushed the thickest haze and smoke in the upper atmosphere to the south. The sky will still appear hazy, but not as bad as recent days.

Becoming more muggy this weekend as the wind turns more southerly. Only expecting isolated shower/storm chances Saturday and Sunday. We may have a better chance for a shower, downpour and thunderstorm early next week with a cold front getting closer.

High temperatures reach the 90s again Sunday into next week.

Thursday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the 80s. Light north breeze.

Thursday night: Partly cloudy and comfortable overnight. Lows mainly in the 60s. Wind near calm.

Friday: Hazy, hot sun, still dry with highs in the 80s. Dry Friday evening for Fridays After Five. Temperatures in the 80s. Lows in the 60s.

Saturday: Turning more humid and partly sunny. Isolated shower/storm possible in the afternoon and evening. Highs upper 80s. Lows upper 60s.

Sunday: Partly sunny and muggy. Isolated shower/storm possible in the afternoon and evening. Highs in the lower 90s. Lows lower 70s.

Monday and Tuesday: Hazy, hot and humid with a scattered shower and thunderstorm developing. Highs lower 90s. Lows upper 60s to lower 70s.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny. Highs lower 90s. Keep checking back for updates.

