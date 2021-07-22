Kings Dominion expands season with Summer Bonus Days

DOSWELL, Va. (WWBT) - Kings Dominion announced seven Summer Bonus Days, with limited operations, and four weekend days in September, with full operations, to expand the park’s season.

Reservations are no longer required and tickets can be purchased online or at the front gate.

The park will be open the following days from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Wednesday, Aug. 18

Thursday, Aug.19

Wednesday, Aug. 25

Thursday, Aug. 26

Wednesday, Sept. 1

Thursday, Sept. 2

Friday, Sept. 3

On limited operation days, select rides will be open including some on International Street, Planet Snoopy, and Candy Apple Grove.

Kings Dominion, Summer Bonus Days (Kings Dominion)

The park will be open for full operation from 12 pm. to 7 p.m. on the following days.

Saturday, Sept. 11

Sunday, Sept. 12

Saturday, Sept. 18

Sunday, Sept. 19

The full calendar is available on Kings Dominion’s website here.

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.