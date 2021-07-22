Bama Works Fund granting $743K to 125 nonprofits

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Bama Works Fund of the Dave Matthews Band is awarding $743,000 to 125 nonprofits in central Virginia.

This is through the Charlottesville Area Community Foundation. The grants will support youth mentoring programs, environmental indicatives, and food security causes.

“Time and again, in conversations with local organizations, we hear about the impact of and appreciation for the Bama Works Fund of Dave Matthews Band,” Director of Advancement Katie Kling said. “For over two decades, the band has created a legacy of generosity through grantmaking that has been integral to the sustained success of so many nonprofits throughout our region, and we are extremely grateful to the band for this partnership.”

According to a release, funding priority was given to organizations impacting lives in Charlottesville and the counties of Albemarle, Buckingham, Fluvanna, Greene, Louisa, Nelson, and Orange.

Click here for a list of the organizations that have been awarded grants.

