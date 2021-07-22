Advertise With Us
Fridays After Five
Back On Track
Buy Local
Coronavirus Coverage
Send Us Your Pictures
Advertisement

Applications open for Virginia’s Beehive Distribution Program

(Generic Picture Source: Pixabay)
(Generic Picture Source: Pixabay)
By NBC29 Newsroom
Published: Jul. 22, 2021 at 2:04 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WVIR) - Here’s a golden opportunity If you want to give Mother Nature a boost and help some honeybees in your backyard.

The Virginia Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services is accepting applications for its Beehive Distribution Program until August 4.

The program provides equipment for the construction of new beehives. Virginians who are 18 years of age or older at the time an application is submitted are eligible to receive up to three beehive units per year.

Recipients will be selected at random this sweet deal.

Click here to learn more.

Copyright 2021 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Julia Devlin
New updates about missing UVA lecturer from Charlottesville
Marijuana
UVA doctor offers a medical perspective on using recreational marijuana
Virginia's Ty Jerome (11) reacts after shooting a 3-point basket during the first half in the...
Former UVA star Ty Jerome enjoying life as NBA veteran
Scene of a fatal house fire along Cherry Avenue in Charlottesville.
CFD: Cherry Ave. house fire claims 1 life, 2 others hospitalized
(FILE)
Lender purchases Fashion Square

Latest News

gavel
N. Carolina man sentenced for soliciting photos of minors in Virginia
Virginia police offer $10K reward in 10-year-old murder case
Some 911 service back after fiber cut causes outages in multiple Virginia localities
Scene of a fatal house fire along Cherry Avenue in Charlottesville.
Second victim dies from Cherry Ave. fire