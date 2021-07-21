Advertise With Us
Fridays After Five
Back On Track
Coronavirus Coverage
Virginia’s updated mask guidance allows school divisions to enforce local mask policies

The Virginia Department of Health and the Virginia Department of Education have released new guidance for PreK-12 schools in Virginia for the upcoming 2021-2022 school year.(Storyblocks)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Jul. 21, 2021 at 1:12 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Virginia Department of Health and the Virginia Department of Education have released new guidance for PreK-12 schools in Virginia for the upcoming 2021-2022 school year.

PreK-12 schools in the state will be able to enforce their own local mask policies based on local data and community-level conditions provided by the CDC. Because of this, the State Health Commissioner’s Public Health Order is in effect until July 25 and will not be extended.

However, Virginia guidance strongly recommends school divisions practice these measures for the 2021-2022 school year:

  • Elementary schools should require vaccinated or non-vaccinated students, teachers and staff to wear masks indoors until vaccines are available to children who are 12 years old or younger and for children in that age group to be fully vaccinated.
  • Middle and high school students who are not fully vaccinated to wear masks indoors and to establish how to confirm students and staff have been vaccinated.
  • Consider universal masking for reasons outlined by the CDC.
  • All schools should adjust local mask policies as local public health conditions evolve during the year.

Interim Guidance for COVID-19 Prevention in Virginia PreK-12 Schools is available here.

