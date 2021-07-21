Virginia expected to receive $530 million from opioid distributors, manufacturer

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Virginia is expected to receive more than half a billion dollars from opioid distributors and manufacturer, Johnson & Johnson, as part of a multi-billion-dollar settlement.

As part of the settlement, opioid distributors McKesson, AmerisourceBergen and Cardinal, and opioid manufacturer Johnson & Johnson, will pay $26 billion that will go towards prevention, treatment and recovery efforts in communities across the country.

This comes following a multi-year investigation into “the role opioid manufacturers and distributors played in creating and prolonging the opioid crisis in Virginia and across the country.”

Virginia is expected to receive about $530 million, most of which will go towards the Commonwealth’s opioid abatement authority.

“The roots of the opioid crisis began in the marketing offices and board rooms of pharmaceutical companies like Johnson & Johnson and ran straight into the homes and medicine cabinets of Virginians. Distributors like McKesson, AmerisourceBergen, and Cardinal spread billions of doses of highly addictive opioids throughout our communities, helping to fuel a crisis that has killed hundreds of thousands of Americans and upended the lives of Virginians in every corner of our Commonwealth,” said Attorney General Herring. “No dollar amount will ever be able to bring back the Virginians we have lost to this devastating epidemic, but we can at least dedicate our time and resources to preventing further loss through prevention, treatment, and recovery. Throughout my time as attorney general, one of my top priorities has been to go after the pharmaceutical and marketing companies that created and prolonged the deadly opioid crisis, and I will not stop until all those involved are held accountable.”

The distributors have also agreed to start an independent clearinghouse to track and monitor the number of opioids sent to health care providers and localities.

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.