VDH launches Healthy Back-to-school website

Healthy Back to School Website
Healthy Back to School Website(Virginia Department of Health)
By Katherine Lutge
Published: Jul. 21, 2021 at 10:29 AM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Virginia Department of Health, partnering with the Virginia Department of Education, launched a Healthy Back-to-School website that provides information and recommendations about COVID-19, vaccines and other health resources.

The website provides a checklist for students returning back to school and other important information about vaccine recommendations and requirements for students. Information from the Virginia Department of Education about COVID-19 in schools is also provided.

Parents can request copies of their child’s vaccinations records from the website as well.

