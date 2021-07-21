Travel is back along with some price and time issues

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Prices are rising across the country as travel is making a comeback. This, combined with staffing shortages, are making traveling more difficult.

“We are seeing an uptick in traffic,” Charlottesville-Albemarle Airport Marketing Manager Stewart Key said. “We’re seeing about 1,400 passengers in and out, which is about 50% to 60% compared to where we were in 2019.”

“The prices are a little bit more expensive compared to what they were last year, but I wasn’t doing much travel last year, really any traveling at all just because of the pandemic,” Jack Cullen said.

American Airlines responded to NBC29 in a statement, saying that month-to-date in July, it has canceled one flight from CHO out of 133. The airline also stated that in July less than 2% of all American flights have been canceled, largely were due to weather.

Despite delays or cancelations, Key says that travelers have been understanding.

“Our main priority of course is to keep our passengers safe, and we’re still doing everything we can to make that happen,” Key said.

Cullen said that CHO seems to run efficiently, but had concerns about flying into Denver. “Denver is always crazy,” Cullen said.

While airlines have some staffing issues, CHO says they are not understaffed.

