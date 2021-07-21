Tickets on sale now for Harrisonburg Downtown Renaissance Friendly City Fortune

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Harrisonburg’s annual Friendly City Fortune is back with $250,000 in prizes and only 5,000 tickets.

For several years, Harrisonburg Downtown Renaissance has hosted the Friendly City Fortune benefitting not only the beautification of downtown but the small business community as well.

Those interested in purchasing a ticket to the raffle have until the morning of July 31 to buy them online. If you are hoping to get a ticket in person, you have until the close of business on July 29.

Prizes include cars, trucks, cash prizes and even vacations.

One winner will even receive tickets to the 2022 Red Wing Festival and a premium campsite package.

“Someone wins a prize that is exciting for them and we are able to raise money, so that is exciting for our communities, in a lot of ways it has not changed but we always try to keep it fresh with different prizes. All the proceeds always go to something great happening in downtown,” executive director of HDR, Andrea Dono, said.

Tickets are $100 for two entries and for four hours, nearly 50 prizes will be given away.

Find more information on the Friendly City Fortune by clicking here.

