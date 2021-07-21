Advertise With Us
Sauna-like conditions

Cooler and less humid late week
By David Rogers
Published: Jul. 21, 2021 at 12:02 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -Heat and humidity continues to rise as we go through the remainder of the day. We are tracking a cold front that should track across the region with limited moisture. While we can’t totally rule out a shower or storm, most of the region is expected to remain dry. Behind the front, our wind will shift to the north. Cooler temperatures and lower humidity will be on tap Thursday and Friday. The ”muggies” are back this weekend, with scattered showers and storms. Have a great and safe day !

Today: Hazy sunshine, isolated storm, hot & humid, High: low 90s

Tonight: Mostly clear & cooler, Low: low 60s

Thursday: Mostly sunny, not as humid, High: mid 80s...Low: low 60s

Friday: Partly sunny, High: upper 80s...Low: mid 60s

Saturday: Partly sunny, scattered showers & storms, High: around 90...Low: upper 60s

Sunday: Partly sunny, scattered showers & storms, High: low 90s...Low: low 70s

Monday: Partly sunny, scattered showers & storms, High: mid 90s...Low: upper 60s

Tuesday: Partly sunny, High: low 90s...Low: mid 60s

