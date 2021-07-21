Advertise With Us
Fridays After Five
Back On Track
Buy Local
Coronavirus Coverage
Send Us Your Pictures
Advertisement

Rockingham County Sheriff’s Office in search of missing person

Gravatt was last seen on July 5 when he left to get gas and never returned.
Gravatt was last seen on July 5 when he left to get gas and never returned.(Source: The Aware Foundation, Inc. (WHSV))
By WHSV Newsroom
Published: Jul. 21, 2021 at 5:00 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TIMBERVILLE, Va. (WHSV) - The Rockingham County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s assistance in locating missing 72-year-old Charles Albert Gravatt. He was last seen on July 5, 2021 when he left to get gas and never returned.

Gravatt was driving a white 2006 Acura TL with VA tag # WZW-9930. Charles is 5 feet 5 inches, weighs 164 pounds, has gray/white hair and green eyes.

If anyone has any information regarding his whereabouts, please contact the Rockingham Co. Sheriff’s Office at (540)-564-3800.

Copyright 2021 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Marijuana
UVA doctor offers a medical perspective on using recreational marijuana
(FILE)
Body of missing runner found
Virginia's Ty Jerome (11) reacts after shooting a 3-point basket during the first half in the...
Former UVA star Ty Jerome enjoying life as NBA veteran
(FILE)
Lender purchases Fashion Square
The front of the UVA Medical Center
Amidst burnout, staffing shortages, UVA Medical Center offers nurses bonuses

Latest News

The Virginia Department of Health and the Virginia Department of Education have released new...
New mask guidance for return to classroom in Virginia
Governor Northam accepted a ceremonial check for $765 million in lottery profits to be used in...
Schools win big as Virginia Lottery announces record-breaking year
(FILE)
Charlottesville’s affordable housing plan needs funds to move forward
(FILE)
UVA Health doctor explains reasons behind breakthrough COVID-19 cases