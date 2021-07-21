Rockingham County Sheriff’s Office in search of missing person

TIMBERVILLE, Va. (WHSV) - The Rockingham County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s assistance in locating missing 72-year-old Charles Albert Gravatt. He was last seen on July 5, 2021 when he left to get gas and never returned.

Gravatt was driving a white 2006 Acura TL with VA tag # WZW-9930. Charles is 5 feet 5 inches, weighs 164 pounds, has gray/white hair and green eyes.

If anyone has any information regarding his whereabouts, please contact the Rockingham Co. Sheriff’s Office at (540)-564-3800.

