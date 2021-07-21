Nice Late Week - Less Humid and Not As Hot

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A nice and less humid late week. In the wake of a Summer “cool” front, temperatures by morning in the comfortable upper 50s to low 60s. A pleasant Thursday and Friday with highs holding in the 80s and low humidity. We will still continue to have hazy skies, as a result of smoke in the upper atmosphere from the wildfires ongoing in the Western states and Canada.

As we move into the weekend, temperatures heat back up and turning more humid. Another front approaching will bring a better chance for some storms, especially by Sunday into early next week.

Tonight: Hazy skies, mostly clear, comfortable. Low: upper 50s to low 60s.

Thursday: Mostly sunny, nice, low humidity. Highs mid 80s. Low: low 60s.

Friday: Partly to mostly sunny, nice. High: upper 80s. Low: mid to upper 60s

Saturday: Partly sunny, hot, humid. Few storms. High: upper 80s to low 90s. Low: upper 60s

Sunday: Partly sunny, scattered showers and storms, High: low 90s. Low: around 70.

Monday: Sun and clouds, hot, showers and storms. High: low 90s. Low: around 70.

Tuesday: Partly sunny, hot. High: low 90s. Low: around 70.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny. High: near 90.

Copyright 2021 WVIR. All rights reserved.