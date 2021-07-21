Advertise With Us
New York Yankees welcome UVA Health pediatric cancer patient for HOPE Week

Tyler Wade, Luis Severino, Gio Urshela, Gleyber Torres, and Brett Gardner with Luke Post
Tyler Wade, Luis Severino, Gio Urshela, Gleyber Torres, and Brett Gardner with Luke Post(NEW YORK YANKEES. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.)
By Max Marcilla
Published: Jul. 20, 2021 at 10:50 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Believe it or not, it was the New York Yankees who brought together an Orioles fan and his Red Sox fan dad for a day they’ll never forget.

It was “The Show” on the biggest virtual stage for 15-year-old Luke Post, a pediatric cancer patient at the University of Virginia.

Five Yankees, including former All-Stars Brett Gardner, Luis Severino, and Gleyber Torres, surprised Post on a Zoom call, where they competed in a game of the popular video game MLB The Show 21.

Post dominated, allowing just two hits in a 5-0 win. The O’s fan even got in some Major League trash talking.

“Oh, they all kind of sucked,” Post said with a smile.

“He knows how to pitch,” Gardner said. “It was a tough challenge but we had a lot of fun.”

We first introduced you to Post back in March after he raised $6,000 from selling shirts that said #LukeStrong. He donated the money to UVA Health to make a “teen room,” filled with toys for other kids battling cancer.

WATCH: 15-year-old raises thousands to help fellow teenage cancer patients at UVA Children’s Hospital

Then, the Bronx Bombers reached out to NBC29 and to UVA Health. They wanted to get in touch with Luke and his dad, Michael Post, and share Luke’s story as part of their HOPE Week.

“It just gives me a thought that I still have lots of supporters and definitely helps me to just keep pushing through,” Luke Post said.

“I’m constantly in awe of him,” his dad, Michael, added. “He has faced this every day these two-and-a-half years, seeing things the glass half full. He makes me want to be a better person.”

For Luke, this meant way more than just beating up on his once-rivals. Now, Luke and his dad admit they will support the Yankees -- at least a little bit.

“The HOPE Week is not about any allegiance, it’s about the people and the giving that they do and the difference they make,” Michael Post said.

Back in our first interview with Luke, he said the beginning of his chemo treatments was so tough that he couldn’t even go downstairs at his house to get to his video games.

Now, with his final treatment just over a month away, Luke is planning a trip to Yankee Stadium, where he’ll meet those players in person, attend batting practice, and watch the Yankees hopefully do a little better in a game of non-virtual baseball.

Copyright 2021 WVIR. All rights reserved.

