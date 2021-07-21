Hot and humid

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -Hazy sunshine can be expected for most of the day. Temperatures and humidity will make conditions feel like the mid 90s. Meanwhile, we are tracking a cold front, that will bring an isolated chance for showers and storms later today. Behind the front a cooler and less humid air mass will settle in, resulting in nice conditions for Thursday and Friday. Heat and humidity returns this weekend, with scattered late day showers and storms. Have a great and safe day !

Today: Partly sunny, hot & humid, isolated storm, High: low 90s

Tonight: Mostly clear & cooler, Low: low 60s

Thursday: Mostly sunny, High: mid 80s...Low: low 60s

Friday: Partly sunny, High: upper 80s...Low: mid 60s

Saturday: Partly sunny, scattered showers & storms, High: around 90...Low: upper 60s

Sunday: Partly sunny, scattered showers & storms, High: low 90s...Low: low 70s

Monday: Partly sunny, showers & storms, High: mid 90s...Low: upper 60s

Tuesday: Partly sunny, High: low 90s...Low: mid 60s

