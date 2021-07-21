Advertise With Us
Fridays After Five
Foxfield Races opens ticket sales for fall event

Races at Foxfields (FILE)
Races at Foxfields (FILE)(WVIR)
By NBC29 Newsroom
Published: Jul. 21, 2021 at 10:02 AM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Tickets are now on sale for the Fall Family Day Races at Foxfield.

Foxfield Races announced Wednesday, July 21, that the event is set for October 3, and that it will be at full spectator capacity.

“Families, friends, and colleagues are looking for creative and fun ways to convene and reconnect in person, and the Foxfield Races are the perfect venue,” Executive Director Kelsey Cox said in Wednesday’s announcement.

Foxfield Races says the upcoming event will also launch a long-term partnership with Habitat for Humanity of Greater Charlottesville, which will receive a portion of every ticket sold and additional philanthropic support from corporate sponsors.

Click here for more information.

