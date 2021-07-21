Advertise With Us
DOJ: Madison Co. woman pleads guilty to mail fraud, wire fraud

(FILE)
By NBC29 Newsroom
Published: Jul. 21, 2021 at 11:17 AM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
MADISON COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - A Madison County woman admits to scamming victims out of at least $1.5 million.

Fifty-one-year-old Christine Anderson pleaded guilty Monday, July 19, to three counts of mail fraud and eight counts of wire fraud.

Investigators say Anderson ran a book publishing and real estate scheme. When people asked for their money, she claimed she had terminal cancer and could not pay them back.

“Such behavior is not only unconscionable, but also a serious federal crime. I am proud of the hard work of the FBI and Madison County Sheriff’s Office, which brought Anderson to justice and will restore some measure of resolution to the victims,” Acting United States Attorney Daniel P. Bubar said.

Anderson is set to be sentenced December 2, and faces up to 20 years in prison on each count.

If you believe you are a victim of fraud or have information about the allegations in this case, please contact the FBI in Charlottesville at 434-293-9663.

Copyright 2021 WVIR. All rights reserved.

